Political Tensions Mount: RS Opposition Files No-Confidence Motion

The opposition INDIA bloc, spearheaded by Congress, has made an unprecedented move by submitting a no-confidence motion in the Rajya Sabha against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The opposition claims that Dhankhar has shown extreme partisanship in performing his duties as the Chairman of the Upper House.

In other developments, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pressed Moscow for the swift delivery of S-400 missile systems during talks with Russia's Defence Minister Andrey Belousov. This comes amid strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations, reinforced by Singh's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Parliamentary sessions saw disruptions as the BJP raised questions about Congress leaders' alleged ties with George Soros-backed 'anti-India' groups, drawing protests from the opposition who accused the government of diversion tactics away from the Adani controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)