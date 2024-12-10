Left Menu

Gandhi Siblings Advocate for Victims Amidst Controversy

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met families of violence victims in Sambhal. Despite being denied travel permission by the Uttar Pradesh government, they offered support and criticized BJP's politics, vowing to fight for justice. Violence ignited during a mosque survey, resulting in casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:55 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, extended support to victims of Sambhal violence at his 10 Janpath residence, alongside his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The meeting signaled a strong Congress stance against what they termed BJP's divisive politics.

The Congress party, communicating through social media platform X, declared the incident in Sambhal as a result of 'BJP's hate politics', which they believe is harmful to societal peace. They reiterated their commitment to stand by the victims and combat this 'violent and hateful mentality' with love and brotherhood.

The meeting comes after the Uttar Pradesh government denied the Gandhis' request to visit the affected families in Sambhal. The siblings were stopped by police while attempting to visit on December 4. This restriction followed a violent clash in Sambhal on November 24, during a court-ordered mosque survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

