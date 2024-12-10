Left Menu

BJP Takes Aim at Kejriwal with 'Sheeshmahal' Controversy

BJP released a video to target AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, calling his former residence a 'Sheeshmahal.' The video suggests lavish spending, while AAP accuses BJP of diverting attention from Delhi's law-and-order issues. Kejriwal no longer resides there, having moved to a new official residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political battle intensifies as the BJP targets AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal with a video of his previous residence, branding it a 'Sheeshmahal.' The BJP alleges the lavish property symbolizes corruption, suggesting that crores were spent on lavish fittings and amenities.

In defense, AAP argues the BJP's move is a mere 'smear campaign' designed to divert attention from the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Delhi, for which it blames the BJP-led Union government. AAP highlights Kejriwal's focus on improving safety in the capital.

Currently, Kejriwal resides at a new official address, while the Flagstaff Road bungalow's lavish past remains a contentious political issue. The BJP and AAP continue to trade barbs as the Delhi Assembly polls approach, with both parties striving to capture public attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

