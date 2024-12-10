BJP Takes Aim at Kejriwal with 'Sheeshmahal' Controversy
BJP released a video to target AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, calling his former residence a 'Sheeshmahal.' The video suggests lavish spending, while AAP accuses BJP of diverting attention from Delhi's law-and-order issues. Kejriwal no longer resides there, having moved to a new official residence.
- Country:
- India
The political battle intensifies as the BJP targets AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal with a video of his previous residence, branding it a 'Sheeshmahal.' The BJP alleges the lavish property symbolizes corruption, suggesting that crores were spent on lavish fittings and amenities.
In defense, AAP argues the BJP's move is a mere 'smear campaign' designed to divert attention from the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Delhi, for which it blames the BJP-led Union government. AAP highlights Kejriwal's focus on improving safety in the capital.
Currently, Kejriwal resides at a new official address, while the Flagstaff Road bungalow's lavish past remains a contentious political issue. The BJP and AAP continue to trade barbs as the Delhi Assembly polls approach, with both parties striving to capture public attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Clash Intensifies: BJP vs. AAP in Delhi Assembly
Taapsee Pannu: Navigating Stardom and Embracing Imperfection
Opposition Unites: Demanding Inquiry into Adani Group's Alleged Corruption
Portal launched for old-age pension applications in Delhi, over 10,000 fresh applications already received: AAP chief Kejriwal.
PoJK's Deforestation Dilemma: A Crisis of Corruption and Chaos