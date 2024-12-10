Opposition Accuses Kerala Government of Laxity in Wayanad Rehabilitation
The Congress accuses Kerala's Left government of neglecting landslide victims' rehabilitation in Wayanad. Despite Karnataka's offer to build 100 houses, the Kerala government did not respond. The Congress plans protests against this inaction, urging immediate land acquisition or assistance acceptance to aid affected families.
The opposition Congress has accused Kerala's Left government of neglecting Wayanad landslide victims and failing to act on Karnataka's proposal to build 100 houses. This alleged indifference has sparked criticism from Congress leaders, highlighting a lack of effective response from Kerala's administration.
V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, described the Kerala government's approach to Wayanad rehabilitation as irresponsible and disgraceful. He noted that the Karnataka Chief Minister had to intervene directly due to a lack of response from Kerala's officials regarding their offer.
The Congress has called for the immediate acquisition of land for building houses or allowing external assistance to proceed. The party plans to organize protests on December 17 to address the state government's inaction and demand substantial support for affected families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
