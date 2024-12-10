Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Zaporizhzhia: Missile Attack Devastates Clinic

A deadly missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, killed three and injured 16 at a private clinic, trapping others in rubble. Rescuers continue their search. President Zelenskiy condemned the attack, urging global allies for air defense aid. This marks another attack in the ongoing conflict.

In a devastating incident, a Russian missile strike claimed three lives and injured 16 at a private clinic in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday. Many more were left trapped beneath the collapsed building's rubble as rescuers continued their efforts to find survivors.

Search operations are ongoing, with regional governor Ivan Fedorov reporting attempts to locate at least eight individuals still missing. Among the injured are two medics, and one patient remains in critical condition.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has branded this attack as "brutal" and called for immediate international support for air defenses. He emphasized the need for political action by global leaders to supply Ukraine with necessary protection systems.

