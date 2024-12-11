Trump Persists: Legal Challenges and Presidential Immunity
Prosecutors in New York suggest sparing Donald Trump prison time despite his conviction in a hush money case, while opposing its dismissal. They argue presidential immunity could allow for non-incarceration, emphasizing the importance of preserving public confidence in the criminal justice system amidst Trump's legal battles.
In a significant legal development, New York prosecutors have proposed to a judge the possibility of sparing Donald Trump any prison time for his conviction post-U.S. presidential election victory, while firmly opposing the case's dismissal.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has urged Justice Juan Merchan to deny Trump's dismissal request, emphasizing that incarceration isn't mandatory and could hinder his ability to govern.
The case centers on a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, with Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, and finds the former president guilty of 34 counts of business record falsification. The case's outcome could set precedents on presidential immunity regarding non-official conduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
