Martial Law Turmoil: South Korea's Political Crisis Deepens

South Korea's political landscape is in upheaval following President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief martial law decree. Key police officers have been detained, and the main opposition party gears up for a new impeachment motion. The crisis impacts politics, foreign policy, and potentially Yoon's presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-12-2024 08:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 08:03 IST
  • South Korea

South Korea is facing a deepening political crisis following President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law decree. Two high-ranking police officers have been detained as the investigation into Yoon's actions escalates. The liberal opposition is poised to submit a new impeachment motion against him, hoping for a vote on Saturday.

The initial impeachment attempt failed due to a boycott by the ruling party, leaving opposition parties scrambling to challenge Yoon's authority. Critics argue that the decree was unconstitutional, as martial law can only be declared during emergencies, which was not the case.

Meanwhile, international and domestic observers watch closely as the political turmoil shakes one of Asia's steadfast democracies. The situation has affected South Korea's political stability and could lead to Yoon's early exit from office if impeachment succeeds. The opposition aims to ensure a seamless transition should Yoon be removed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

