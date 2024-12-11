Martial Law Turmoil: South Korea's Political Crisis Deepens
South Korea's political landscape is in upheaval following President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief martial law decree. Key police officers have been detained, and the main opposition party gears up for a new impeachment motion. The crisis impacts politics, foreign policy, and potentially Yoon's presidency.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea is facing a deepening political crisis following President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law decree. Two high-ranking police officers have been detained as the investigation into Yoon's actions escalates. The liberal opposition is poised to submit a new impeachment motion against him, hoping for a vote on Saturday.
The initial impeachment attempt failed due to a boycott by the ruling party, leaving opposition parties scrambling to challenge Yoon's authority. Critics argue that the decree was unconstitutional, as martial law can only be declared during emergencies, which was not the case.
Meanwhile, international and domestic observers watch closely as the political turmoil shakes one of Asia's steadfast democracies. The situation has affected South Korea's political stability and could lead to Yoon's early exit from office if impeachment succeeds. The opposition aims to ensure a seamless transition should Yoon be removed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Political Crisis: Martial Law Drama Unfolds
South Korea's opposition party urges President Yoon to resign or face impeachment over martial law decree, reports AP.
French Government on Brink of Collapse: Political Crisis Shakes European Bonds
France's Socialists Step Up in Political Crisis
French Government Toppled: A Deepening Political Crisis