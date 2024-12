Political Turmoil Over Wayanad Land Purchase Plan

Amid political controversy, State BJP President B Y Vijayendra raised concerns about the Karnataka government's plan to buy land in Kerala's Wayanad for building houses for landslide victims. Vijayendra questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's intentions, suggesting a potential preference towards the Gandhi family over Karnataka's priorities.

Emphasizing the state's infrastructural shortcomings, Vijayendra argued for leadership that genuinely prioritizes Karnataka's development. He highlighted issues such as deteriorating roads and unemployment, accusing Siddaramaiah of diverting focus away from urgent local needs.

Siddaramaiah has expressed his commitment in writing to Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, aiming to purchase land for those affected. Vijayendra remains vocal about the necessity for leadership centered on Karnataka's welfare, not political maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)