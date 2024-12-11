Parliament's Chaos: A Blame Game Between BJP and Congress

In a sharp critique against the nation's political heavyweights, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday lambasted both the ruling BJP and the main opposition, Congress, for the frequent adjournments in Parliament sessions.

Addressing reporters outside the Parliament, Banerjee expressed frustration, claiming that the floor proceedings are manipulated to suit the two major parties. He highlighted that the BJP and Congress often close the House at their convenience, sidelining smaller voices.

Wednesday's Lok Sabha session witnessed disruptions and was adjourned till 2 pm. The chaos stemmed from a clash over alleged connections between the Congress leadership and establishments backed by US-billionaire George Soros.

(With inputs from agencies.)