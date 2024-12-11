Parliament's Chaos: A Blame Game Between BJP and Congress
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee criticized BJP and Congress for repeated adjournments in Parliament. He accused them of disrupting proceedings, noting that both parties prioritize their agendas, hindering other parties' participation. The adjournments particularly affected Lok Sabha proceedings amid tensions over alleged Congress ties with George Soros-backed establishments.
In a sharp critique against the nation's political heavyweights, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday lambasted both the ruling BJP and the main opposition, Congress, for the frequent adjournments in Parliament sessions.
Addressing reporters outside the Parliament, Banerjee expressed frustration, claiming that the floor proceedings are manipulated to suit the two major parties. He highlighted that the BJP and Congress often close the House at their convenience, sidelining smaller voices.
Wednesday's Lok Sabha session witnessed disruptions and was adjourned till 2 pm. The chaos stemmed from a clash over alleged connections between the Congress leadership and establishments backed by US-billionaire George Soros.
