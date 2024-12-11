Biden's Strategic Overhaul: Tackling Red-State Alliances

In a significant move prior to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, President Joe Biden is pushing the U.S. national security apparatus to retrofit strategies addressing expanding alliances among Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China. This initiative involves crafting new measures to counteract these nations' collaborative efforts.

According to U.S. officials, Biden identified the need for immediate strategic adjustments in a national security memorandum, highlighting Russia's military support from Iran in Ukraine in exchange for advanced military technology. The President also pointed out Russia's cooperation with China in Arctic patrols and North Korea's recognition as a nuclear state by Russia.

Although classified, some details of the memorandum have surfaced, revealing plans to reorganize sectors of the U.S. government by issues rather than geography. The document seeks to prepare the groundwork for strategic moves that could either be upheld or overhauled by Trump upon his tenure commencement on January 20.

