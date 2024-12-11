Chief Minister's Swift Action: Rajasthan Leader Transports Injured Man to Hospital

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma showcased exemplary leadership on Wednesday by personally transporting a seriously injured road accident victim to the hospital.

The incident took place near the NRI Circle when a vehicle from the Chief Minister's motorcade collided with a road divider while trying to avoid another car. Despite the disruption, traffic remained unaffected.

The Chief Minister immediately assessed the situation and helped expedite medical attention for the injured by escorting one victim to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in his own vehicle, while another individual with minor injuries was taken to a nearby facility. Investigations into the accident are pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)