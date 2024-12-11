Left Menu

Chief Minister's Swift Action: Rajasthan Leader Transports Injured Man to Hospital

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, acting promptly, transported a seriously injured road accident victim to the hospital himself, ensuring immediate care. This incident occurred when one of the vehicles in his carcade hit a road divider while avoiding another vehicle near the NRI Circle. Further details awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:07 IST
Chief Minister's Swift Action: Rajasthan Leader Transports Injured Man to Hospital
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma showcased exemplary leadership on Wednesday by personally transporting a seriously injured road accident victim to the hospital.

The incident took place near the NRI Circle when a vehicle from the Chief Minister's motorcade collided with a road divider while trying to avoid another car. Despite the disruption, traffic remained unaffected.

The Chief Minister immediately assessed the situation and helped expedite medical attention for the injured by escorting one victim to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in his own vehicle, while another individual with minor injuries was taken to a nearby facility. Investigations into the accident are pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024