AAP Alleges Mass Voter Deletions Ahead of Delhi Elections

An Aam Aadmi Party delegation led by Arvind Kejriwal confronted the Election Commission on Wednesday over allegations of widespread voter deletions prior to the Delhi Assembly elections.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy to eliminate voters from marginalized groups, including Dalits and Scheduled Castes, from the rolls. He cited 3,000 pages of evidence purportedly revealing such maneuvers.

Following the discussions, the EC assured AAP that no mass deletions would occur without due verification, and field inquiries would be conducted by Booth Level Officers. Kejriwal emphasized the cooperative nature of the meeting and the forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)