Close Call on Jagarpura Road: CM's Quick Response Saves Lives

Seven individuals, including five police officers and two tourists, were injured in a vehicle crash involving Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma's security detail. The Chief Minister personally transported a critically injured man to the hospital, ensuring all affected were hospitalized promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident on Wednesday, a vehicle collision involving Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's security team left seven people injured. The crash occurred when a car from the wrong direction hit the CM's convoy on Jagarpura road, affecting five policemen and two tourists.

According to Arun Kar, SHO of Ramnagaria police station, the Chief Minister's convoy was proceeding when it was suddenly struck by a car veering off course, leading to a multi-vehicle pile-up, including a taxi. Despite the mayhem, CM Sharma swiftly transported a critically injured individual to the hospital.

An official from the Chief Minister's Office commended Sharma's prompt action, stating he did not wait for emergency services to arrive but used his own car to ensure the injured received timely medical attention. Later, the CM visited the hospital to check on all the injured persons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

