Close Call on Jagarpura Road: CM's Quick Response Saves Lives

In a dramatic incident on Wednesday, a vehicle collision involving Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's security team left seven people injured. The crash occurred when a car from the wrong direction hit the CM's convoy on Jagarpura road, affecting five policemen and two tourists.

According to Arun Kar, SHO of Ramnagaria police station, the Chief Minister's convoy was proceeding when it was suddenly struck by a car veering off course, leading to a multi-vehicle pile-up, including a taxi. Despite the mayhem, CM Sharma swiftly transported a critically injured individual to the hospital.

An official from the Chief Minister's Office commended Sharma's prompt action, stating he did not wait for emergency services to arrive but used his own car to ensure the injured received timely medical attention. Later, the CM visited the hospital to check on all the injured persons.

