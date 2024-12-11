Political Tensions Mount in Maharashtra Amid Parbhani Violence

In a stark critique of the BJP-led Mahayuti government, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the ongoing violence in Parbhani, Maharashtra, highlighting the absence of a full-time Home Minister responsible for law and order. She accused the government of prioritizing power retention over public welfare.

Chaturvedi commented, "It's shameful and unfortunate how the government sidelines the Constitution. The lack of a dedicated Home Minister reveals the government's concerning priorities." Her remarks came amid reports of violence in Parbhani city over the alleged vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution.

Local leaders, including Parbhani District Magistrate Raghunath Khandu Gawade, called for calm, with increased police presence aimed at maintaining peace. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil criticized the Mahayuti alliance, which gained victory in the recent state assembly elections, suggesting the incidents may be politically motivated to destabilize the region.

