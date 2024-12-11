Left Menu

Rebel Seizure: New Era for Syria and Iran-India Ties

Following the overthrow of President Bashar Assad in Syria by rebel forces, Iranian envoy Iraj Ilahi emphasized the importance of regional stability and security. Highlighting Iran-India ties, he noted burgeoning tourism opportunities and efforts to resolve trade bottlenecks between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:38 IST
Rebel Seizure: New Era for Syria and Iran-India Ties
  • Country:
  • India

The dramatic ouster of President Bashar Assad by rebel forces has sent shockwaves across the Middle East, with Iranian envoy Iraj Ilahi stressing the need for regional stability. Speaking from an Iranian food festival event, Ilahi underscored that Iran's concerns extend beyond Syria to encompass the stability of the entire region.

With Assad seeking asylum in Moscow, Ilahi accused Israel of violating Syria's sovereignty, alleging multiple military strikes against strategic targets. The envoy also highlighted Iran's commitment to improving its relationship with India, marking the start of a new era of tourism between the two nations.

Addressing trade issues, Ilahi revealed plans for government and business meetings to overcome existing barriers. With visa-free travel for Indian tourists and increased flight connectivity, both nations are poised for a strengthened bilateral partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

