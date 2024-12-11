Left Menu

Himachal BJP Flags 18 Scams of Congress' Two-Year Rule

The Himachal BJP presented a memorandum to the Governor, accusing the Congress government of 18 scams and poor governance, including corruption, mafia protection, and failure to fulfill poll promises. The BJP criticized the handling of hydropower projects, liquor auctions, land deals, and alleged financial mismanagement under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Himachal BJP, marking the two-year milestone of the Sukhu government's term, filed a memorandum with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, alleging 18 scams committed by the Congress administration. Termed a 'kachcha chittha', the memo accuses the government of fostering mafia rule and making anti-public decisions.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal presented the extensive 106-page document, claiming the Congress regime is a 'black chapter' in Himachal's history, characterized by rampant corruption and financial mismanagement due to wasteful expenditure favoring certain associates.

Among the allegations, the BJP pointed to improprieties in the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited's handling of a delayed hydropower project, questionable land and liquor deals, and failure to deliver on electoral promises like the Old Pension Scheme. The BJP urged for accountability, citing ongoing issues like illegal mining and irregularities in administrative appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

