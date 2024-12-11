Left Menu

MLA's Arrest Sparks Controversy in Madhya Pradesh

Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar was arrested with seven others in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district before a planned protest over an FIR against him. Authorities claimed no permission was granted for the demonstration. A recent spat with a doctor led to mutual police complaints.

Ratlam | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar, alongside seven others, was apprehended in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh. He was poised to stage a protest concerning an FIR filed against him when police intervened, citing a lack of necessary permissions for the event.

As the lone representative of his party in the assembly, Dodiyar found himself at the heart of a heated exchange with a government doctor the previous week. This altercation culminated in both parties lodging First Information Reports against one another.

The MLA demanded disciplinary measures against Dr. CPS Rathore after the December 5 conflict, claiming verbal abuse from the doctor. A viral video of the incident has added fuel to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

