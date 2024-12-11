Left Menu

Manipur BJP Alleges Congress Links with Kuki-Zo, Calls for President's Rule

The Manipur BJP accused the Congress of connections with Kuki-Zo organizations, citing their collaborative demand for President's Rule and efforts to create a separate Union Territory for Kuki-Zo. They claimed Kuki groups are aiding Congress electoral strategies, and foreign involvement is suspected in ongoing violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:25 IST
Manipur BJP Alleges Congress Links with Kuki-Zo, Calls for President's Rule
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur BJP has accused the Congress of forging connections with Kuki-Zo organizations. This claim arose after both parties called for the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur and the establishment of a separate Union Territory for the Kuki-Zo people.

State BJP general secretary, K. Sharatkumar, accused the Congress of aligning with Kuki separatist groups to influence elections. He cited a letter from the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council to Congress leaders as evidence of this alleged political conspiracy.

BJP leaders further claimed that the violence erupting since May 3, 2023, had foreign links, pointing towards the Myanmar-born leader of the Kuki National Organisation, and highlighted the circulation of videos showing Kuki National Army members wielding sophisticated arms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024