Manipur BJP Alleges Congress Links with Kuki-Zo, Calls for President's Rule
The Manipur BJP accused the Congress of connections with Kuki-Zo organizations, citing their collaborative demand for President's Rule and efforts to create a separate Union Territory for Kuki-Zo. They claimed Kuki groups are aiding Congress electoral strategies, and foreign involvement is suspected in ongoing violence.
- Country:
- India
The Manipur BJP has accused the Congress of forging connections with Kuki-Zo organizations. This claim arose after both parties called for the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur and the establishment of a separate Union Territory for the Kuki-Zo people.
State BJP general secretary, K. Sharatkumar, accused the Congress of aligning with Kuki separatist groups to influence elections. He cited a letter from the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council to Congress leaders as evidence of this alleged political conspiracy.
BJP leaders further claimed that the violence erupting since May 3, 2023, had foreign links, pointing towards the Myanmar-born leader of the Kuki National Organisation, and highlighted the circulation of videos showing Kuki National Army members wielding sophisticated arms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rashmi Shukla Reinstated as Maharashtra DGP After Elections
IGU Suspends Five State Golf Associations Before Elections
Congress Grapples with Setbacks in Maharashtra and Haryana Elections
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Criticizes Congress for INDIA Bloc's Setback in Maharashtra Elections
Priyanka's Remarkable Entry and Congress's Mixed Fortunes in By-Elections