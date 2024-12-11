Manipur BJP Alleges Congress Links with Kuki-Zo, Calls for President's Rule

The Manipur BJP has accused the Congress of forging connections with Kuki-Zo organizations. This claim arose after both parties called for the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur and the establishment of a separate Union Territory for the Kuki-Zo people.

State BJP general secretary, K. Sharatkumar, accused the Congress of aligning with Kuki separatist groups to influence elections. He cited a letter from the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council to Congress leaders as evidence of this alleged political conspiracy.

BJP leaders further claimed that the violence erupting since May 3, 2023, had foreign links, pointing towards the Myanmar-born leader of the Kuki National Organisation, and highlighted the circulation of videos showing Kuki National Army members wielding sophisticated arms.

