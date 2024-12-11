Controversy Erupts as AIMIM Fields Tahir Hussain for Delhi Assembly Polls
The BJP has criticized AIMIM for selecting Tahir Hussain, a Delhi riots accused, as their candidate for the Delhi assembly polls, claiming it is a provocation. Hussain, a former AAP councillor, currently in judicial custody, had a previous FIR quashed by the Delhi High Court.
The political temperature has risen sharply as the BJP accused the AIMIM of inflaming Hindu sentiments by nominating Tahir Hussain for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Hussain was involved in the 2020 Delhi riots and is presently in judicial custody.
Shoaib Jamai, president of AIMIM's Delhi unit, confirmed Hussain as their candidate from the Mustafabad constituency. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra condemned the decision, interpreting it as a calculated move to provoke Hindus.
Patra also questioned the stance of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, given Hussain's expulsion from AAP over his alleged involvement in the riots. Nevertheless, the Delhi High Court recently quashed an FIR against him, noting an overlapping case.
