Nation and Politics: A Snapshot of Current Affairs

The top stories include PM Modi's emphasis on youth reforms, opposition criticism of Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar, and Maharashtra CM Fadnavis's meetings with national leaders. In other news, cold waves hit Delhi, India-EU bilateral discussions take place, AAP rules out Congress alliance for Delhi polls, and violent protests occur in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the government's commitment to removing obstacles for youth by implementing reforms focused on innovation and knowledge, driving the world's future. Opposition parties, led by Congress, have labeled Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as a "biggest disruptor" and accused him of favoring the government, motivating their no-confidence motion against him.

In Maharashtra, newly appointed CM Devendra Fadnavis met with President Draupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Meanwhile, Delhi experienced chilly weather, accompanied by fresh snowfall in Kashmir's higher regions. Discussions between the EU envoy and Rahul Gandhi touched on democracies' challenges, as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal ruled out a Congress alliance for upcoming Delhi polls.

Additionally, protests in Maharashtra's Parbhani erupted following the vandalism of an Indian Constitution replica, leading to prohibitory orders. Legal experts in Delhi flagged the misuse of domestic violence laws and advocated for gender-neutral legislation. The Indian mission in Canada is assisting the family of an Indian student killed in Brampton, and Indo-China relations manifested potential positive developments following a PM Modi-President Xi meeting In Russia.

