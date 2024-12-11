Tarun and Meena Yadav Strengthen AAP's Delhi Campaign
Tarun Yadav, a well-regarded social worker, and his wife Meena Yadav, a two-time independent councillor, have joined the AAP to support its vision for Delhi. Their joining is seen as a strategic move to bolster AAP's campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections slated for February.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, social worker Tarun Yadav and his wife, seasoned councillor Meena Yadav, have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The couple, hailing from Delhi's Najafgarh, were officially welcomed by senior party members Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak on Wednesday.
This development is seen as a response to former minister Kailash Gahlot's recent departure from the AAP to join the BJP. Sources suggest Tarun Yadav may fill Gahlot's position as AAP's MLA candidate from Najafgarh.
Singh emphasized the significance of this new alliance, stating that both Tarun and Meena Yadav have been pivotal in community initiatives. Their decision to back AAP's progressive vision for Delhi is expected to enhance the party's prospects in upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP's biggest contribution is giving governance model based on honesty, facilitating common man: Arvind Kejriwal on party foundation day.
Arvind Kejriwal to Attend Hemant Soren's Oath-Taking Ceremony
Arvind Kejriwal Praises Hemant Soren’s Inspiring Victory in Jharkhand
Crime Surge Sparks Concerns: AAP's Sanjay Singh Urges Discussion
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal; lauds Punjab Police for averting a big tragedy.