Tarun and Meena Yadav Strengthen AAP's Delhi Campaign

Tarun Yadav, a well-regarded social worker, and his wife Meena Yadav, a two-time independent councillor, have joined the AAP to support its vision for Delhi. Their joining is seen as a strategic move to bolster AAP's campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections slated for February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:27 IST
  • India

In a significant move, social worker Tarun Yadav and his wife, seasoned councillor Meena Yadav, have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The couple, hailing from Delhi's Najafgarh, were officially welcomed by senior party members Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak on Wednesday.

This development is seen as a response to former minister Kailash Gahlot's recent departure from the AAP to join the BJP. Sources suggest Tarun Yadav may fill Gahlot's position as AAP's MLA candidate from Najafgarh.

Singh emphasized the significance of this new alliance, stating that both Tarun and Meena Yadav have been pivotal in community initiatives. Their decision to back AAP's progressive vision for Delhi is expected to enhance the party's prospects in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

