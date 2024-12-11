Tarun and Meena Yadav Strengthen AAP's Delhi Campaign

In a significant move, social worker Tarun Yadav and his wife, seasoned councillor Meena Yadav, have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The couple, hailing from Delhi's Najafgarh, were officially welcomed by senior party members Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak on Wednesday.

This development is seen as a response to former minister Kailash Gahlot's recent departure from the AAP to join the BJP. Sources suggest Tarun Yadav may fill Gahlot's position as AAP's MLA candidate from Najafgarh.

Singh emphasized the significance of this new alliance, stating that both Tarun and Meena Yadav have been pivotal in community initiatives. Their decision to back AAP's progressive vision for Delhi is expected to enhance the party's prospects in upcoming elections.

