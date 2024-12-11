Syria's Shifting Sands: The Kurdish Struggle for Survival
Syrian Kurds, a significant stateless ethnic group, face an uncertain future as Sunni Arab rebels, backed by Turkey, assume power in Syria. Their autonomy achieved during the civil war is at risk. Past alliances with the U.S. are questioned under shifting U.S. foreign policy strategies.
Amid the chaos following the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Assad, the Kurdish minority finds itself in a precarious position, striving to maintain its hard-won autonomy.
The Kurdish struggle is complicated by Turkey-backed Sunni Arab rebels, who oppose Kurdish autonomy, and fluctuating U.S. foreign policy under a new administration.
Kurdish forces were instrumental against the Islamic State, but their future alliances remain uncertain as power dynamics in Syria continue to evolve.
