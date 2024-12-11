Syria's Shifting Sands: The Kurdish Struggle for Survival

Amid the chaos following the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Assad, the Kurdish minority finds itself in a precarious position, striving to maintain its hard-won autonomy.

The Kurdish struggle is complicated by Turkey-backed Sunni Arab rebels, who oppose Kurdish autonomy, and fluctuating U.S. foreign policy under a new administration.

Kurdish forces were instrumental against the Islamic State, but their future alliances remain uncertain as power dynamics in Syria continue to evolve.

