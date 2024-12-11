Austria Lifts Immunity of Far-Right Leader, Paving Way for Investigation

Austria's lower house of parliament voted on Wednesday to lift the parliamentary immunity of Herbert Kickl, leader of the far-right Freedom Party, enabling prosecutors to investigate allegations of perjury. This decision follows a complaint from a former lawmaker regarding Kickl's testimony on party-funded advertisements.

The Central Prosecutors' Office for Economic Crimes and Corruption is set to open an investigation after the immunity lift received support from all parties except the Freedom Party itself. "No one is above the rules," stated Christoph Zarits from the People's Party, emphasizing equal accountability for Kickl as for any other citizen.

Despite winning the parliamentary election, the Freedom Party faces the challenge of finding a coalition partner to form a majority government. President Alexander Van der Bellen tasked OVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer with forming a three-party government, as other parties are unwilling to join forces with the Freedom Party.

