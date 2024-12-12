Strategic Dialogue: Gujarat's Growth Plan Unveiled

On Wednesday, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged in a pivotal discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the state's developmental trajectory.

The Prime Minister's Office officially acknowledged the meeting via a post on X, underscoring the collaborative dialogue between Patel and Modi.

In a message shared in Gujarati, Patel highlighted the strategic guidance provided by the Prime Minister, emphasizing its role in shaping Gujarat's future growth objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)