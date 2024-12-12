Left Menu

Strategic Dialogue: Gujarat's Growth Plan Unveiled

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the developmental strategies for the state. The meeting reasserted the commitment to Gujarat's overall growth, with Patel sharing insights on the guidance received from Prime Minister Modi, aimed at steering the state's future direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 00:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged in a pivotal discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the state's developmental trajectory.

The Prime Minister's Office officially acknowledged the meeting via a post on X, underscoring the collaborative dialogue between Patel and Modi.

In a message shared in Gujarati, Patel highlighted the strategic guidance provided by the Prime Minister, emphasizing its role in shaping Gujarat's future growth objectives.

