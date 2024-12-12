Left Menu

U.S. House Passes Record $895 Billion Defense Bill Amid Transgender Policy Controversy

The U.S. House approved a $895 billion defense policy bill, despite controversial policies on transgender care. The NDAA focuses on pay increases and infrastructure, highlighting Republican emphasis on traditional values. It now moves to the Senate, requiring separate funding approval for full implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 04:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 04:18 IST
U.S. House Passes Record $895 Billion Defense Bill Amid Transgender Policy Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a defense policy bill valued at a record $895 billion, despite contentious provisions related to gender-affirming care for transgender children. The bill's approval, with a vote of 281-140, paves its way for deliberation in the Democrat-led U.S. Senate.

Besides its customary focus on military equipment and competitive measures against nations like China and Russia, this year's 1,800-page National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) emphasizes improving service members' quality of life. It includes a notable 14.5% pay raise for lower-ranked troops and a 4.5% increase for others, in addition to authorizing new constructions for military housing, schools, and childcare facilities.

The bill, however, restricts the military's TRICARE health program from covering gender-affirming care for the transgender children of service members, spotlighting the politically charged nature of transgender issues in the U.S. Republicans, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, stress the focus on traditional military duties rather than 'woke ideology.' The legislation now awaits Senate action before reaching President Biden's desk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024