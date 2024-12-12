U.S. House Passes Record $895 Billion Defense Bill Amid Transgender Policy Controversy

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a defense policy bill valued at a record $895 billion, despite contentious provisions related to gender-affirming care for transgender children. The bill's approval, with a vote of 281-140, paves its way for deliberation in the Democrat-led U.S. Senate.

Besides its customary focus on military equipment and competitive measures against nations like China and Russia, this year's 1,800-page National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) emphasizes improving service members' quality of life. It includes a notable 14.5% pay raise for lower-ranked troops and a 4.5% increase for others, in addition to authorizing new constructions for military housing, schools, and childcare facilities.

The bill, however, restricts the military's TRICARE health program from covering gender-affirming care for the transgender children of service members, spotlighting the politically charged nature of transgender issues in the U.S. Republicans, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, stress the focus on traditional military duties rather than 'woke ideology.' The legislation now awaits Senate action before reaching President Biden's desk.

(With inputs from agencies.)