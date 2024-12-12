New Rebellion Unfolds: HTS's Rapid Rise in Syria
Ahmad al-Sharaa's group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has swiftly seized power in Syria, appointing a new interim government and raising concerns about its inclusivity. Despite past al Qaeda affiliations, HTS assures protection of minority faiths, but diplomats and opposition figures express concerns over its governance approach.
The rapid ascension of Ahmad al-Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group in Syria raises significant concerns about the inclusivity of the nation's new leadership. This Islamist faction quickly unseated Bashar al-Assad's regime, establishing an interim government and meeting with foreign envoys, creating unease among diplomats and opposition leaders.
HTS's rise to power saw interim Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir and other key figures from Idlib taking government roles in Damascus. Despite past links to al Qaeda, HTS assures minority faith protection. However, questions persist about the group's intentions and plans for the nation's governance.
With a stated temporary power hold until March, HTS's methods, including bringing in Idlib administrators, spark fears of lack of inclusivity. Although HTS leaders assert a non-Islamic governance plan, regional powers like Turkey advocate for more comprehensive governmental representation to secure international support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
