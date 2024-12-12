Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Visit: A Continued Quest for Justice

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, plans to visit Hathras on Thursday to engage with the family of a Dalit woman who died, allegedly following a gangrape in September 2020. Congress members confirmed the visit, highlighting its significance amid an ongoing legal case.

Anticipating Gandhi's visit, police have fortified security measures in Bool Garhi village within the Chandpa area of Hathras. Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, confirmed Gandhi's schedule, indicating support for the victim's family.

Political sparring has ensued, with the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticizing Gandhi, asserting that he is misinformed about the case status. However, Congress leaders maintain their commitment to seeking justice for the deceased, despite challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)