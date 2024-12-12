Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi: Standing Firm with the Bereaved

Rahul Gandhi recently visited the family of a Dalit woman who died after being gangraped in September 2020. Despite facing criticism from political adversaries, he expressed his continued support for the family. His visit was part of his broader aim to engage with affected families, defying state-imposed restrictions.

In a poignant visit, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met with the family of a Dalit woman allegedly gangraped and killed in September 2020. His presence in Bool Garhi village, surrounded by heightened police security, underscored his ongoing commitment to the family's plight and broader social justice issues.

Spending 35 minutes in conversation with the family, Gandhi refrained from speaking to the assembled media. Former Hathras Congress chief Chandragupta Vikramaditya emphasized Gandhi's enduring relationship with the family and his dedication to their cause, amidst a backdrop of growing political tensions.

The visit sparked criticism from political opponents, including Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who argued that Gandhi's actions were politically motivated. Nevertheless, Gandhi maintains his stand as an advocate for the disadvantaged, while local officials highlighted the completed CBI investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

