South Korea's Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol's Battle Against Impeachment

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces mounting political pressure as his party moves closer to joining forces with the opposition to impeach him. The tensions arise from his recent martial law enactment, stirring controversy and turmoil within the nation.

In a nationally televised address, President Yoon claimed North Korea hacked South Korea's election commission, casting doubt on his party's election defeat. However, his fiery stance appeared to further alienate members of his ruling People Power Party (PPP), with some calling for his resignation.

The political drama unfolds as the opposition prepares for a second impeachment vote, a move that could send Yoon's case to the Constitutional Court. With part of his party still backing him and internal divisions evident, South Korea faces an uncertain political future.

