Tensions Rise as Taliban Minister Killed in Kabul Suicide Blast

On Thursday, heightened security measures were observed at the funeral of a Taliban minister in Afghanistan following his assassination in a suicide bombing.

Khalil Haqqani, a cabinet member, was killed in a blast at Kabul's Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation, marking the most significant assault since the Taliban took control three years ago.

The attack, claimed by an IS affiliate, also took the lives of several others. Officials have yet to release an exact toll of casualties. condemnation of the act came from various quarters, including the UN Mission in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)