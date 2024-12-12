Nadda Defends Dhankhar Amidst Congress Allegations in Rajya Sabha

On Thursday, BJP chief JP Nadda condemned accusations made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge against Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar. Nadda emphasized that Dhankhar's rulings are final and cannot be questioned, and described Kharge's comments as 'condemnable' and 'unfortunate.'

Nadda rejected Congress' claims that opposition voices are being silenced in Parliament, stating that Kharge was given ample time to express his views but chose not to use it. According to Nadda, this reflects Congress' unwillingness to engage constructively in parliamentary proceedings.

The BJP leader accused Kharge of disrespecting parliamentary protocol by not participating in the Business Advisory Committee meetings. The INDIA bloc has submitted a no-confidence motion against Dhankhar, criticizing his conduct during sessions as biased. The Winter Session, which began on November 25 and runs until December 20, has seen significant disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)