Nadda Accuses Congress of Stoking Anarchy in Rajya Sabha
BJP President JP Nadda accused Congress of attempting to instigate anarchy, condemning opposition allegations against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Nadda criticized Congress for not cooperating in parliamentary functioning and questioned its motives, suggesting a diversion from alleged ties with investor George Soros.
BJP President JP Nadda has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of attempting to sow discord and anarchy within the Rajya Sabha. This follows allegations from the opposition against Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, which Nadda condemns as baseless and partisan.
Addressing the media in the Parliament complex, Nadda, who also serves as the leader of the House, criticized Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. He claimed Kharge was offered multiple opportunities to engage constructively but chose not to, highlighting a lack of cooperation from Congress in parliamentary proceedings.
Nadda further alleged that Congress is trying to distract the public from questions regarding the party's connections with influential investor George Soros. The chaotic scenes in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, marked by protests following Nadda's remarks, underscore the deepening parliamentary strife.
