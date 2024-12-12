BJP and Congress Rally MPs for Historic Constitution Debate
The BJP and Congress have issued a 'three line whip' for their Lok Sabha MPs to attend a crucial debate on India's Constitution on December 13 and 14. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah are key speakers, while opposition leader Rahul Gandhi demands a fair discussion.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are mobilizing their lawmakers for a significant parliamentary debate on the Constitution of India, slated for December 13 and 14. Both parties have issued a 'three line whip,' mandating their Lok Sabha MPs to be present during these sessions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the discussions over the weekend, while Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the charge in the Rajya Sabha two days later on December 16. Sources suggest these political heavyweights are set to steer the debate, emphasizing the Constitution's 75th anniversary.
Meanwhile, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his support for a robust debate, despite tensions with the BJP. He emphasized the need for dialogue and criticized the government's reluctance to address allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani. Gandhi also mentioned his meeting with the Speaker to ensure derogatory remarks against him are expunged from the record.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Adani's Arrest Amid US Indictment
I thank PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for supporting me during my tenure as Maharashtra CM: Eknath Shinde in Thane.
Rahul Gandhi Urges Support for Wayanad Landslide Victims
Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Over Bias Towards Adani and Wayanad Neglect
Rahul accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being reluctant to help victims of Wayanad landslides.