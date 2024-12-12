BJP and Congress Rally MPs for Historic Constitution Debate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are mobilizing their lawmakers for a significant parliamentary debate on the Constitution of India, slated for December 13 and 14. Both parties have issued a 'three line whip,' mandating their Lok Sabha MPs to be present during these sessions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the discussions over the weekend, while Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the charge in the Rajya Sabha two days later on December 16. Sources suggest these political heavyweights are set to steer the debate, emphasizing the Constitution's 75th anniversary.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his support for a robust debate, despite tensions with the BJP. He emphasized the need for dialogue and criticized the government's reluctance to address allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani. Gandhi also mentioned his meeting with the Speaker to ensure derogatory remarks against him are expunged from the record.

(With inputs from agencies.)