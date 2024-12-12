TMC Urges PM Modi to Address Bangladesh Concerns in Parliament

On Thursday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the situation in Bangladesh by speaking in Parliament. Derek O'Brien, TMC's Parliamentary Party leader, brought up the issue in the Rajya Sabha's post-lunch session, citing Rule 251 to request a point of order.

Despite O'Brien's efforts, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar ruled the matter out of order, preventing the continuation of O'Brien's statement. This refusal led TMC members to respond with slogans within the House, demanding attention to the issue.

Outside Parliament, Sagarika Ghose, TMC's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, reiterated the party's stance, emphasizing the need for the Prime Minister to clarify India's position and actions concerning Bangladesh. The party voiced concerns about violence against minorities during the interim government of Muhammad Yunus, with assurances from Bangladesh of addressing the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)