Left Menu

TMC Urges PM Modi to Address Bangladesh Concerns in Parliament

Trinamool Congress (TMC) demands that Prime Minister Narendra Modi provide a statement in Parliament regarding the current situation in Bangladesh. Led by Parliamentary leader Derek O'Brien, TMC raises concerns about minority targeting in Bangladesh, urging urgent governmental clarity and action. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar denies raising the issue during session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:12 IST
TMC Urges PM Modi to Address Bangladesh Concerns in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the situation in Bangladesh by speaking in Parliament. Derek O'Brien, TMC's Parliamentary Party leader, brought up the issue in the Rajya Sabha's post-lunch session, citing Rule 251 to request a point of order.

Despite O'Brien's efforts, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar ruled the matter out of order, preventing the continuation of O'Brien's statement. This refusal led TMC members to respond with slogans within the House, demanding attention to the issue.

Outside Parliament, Sagarika Ghose, TMC's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, reiterated the party's stance, emphasizing the need for the Prime Minister to clarify India's position and actions concerning Bangladesh. The party voiced concerns about violence against minorities during the interim government of Muhammad Yunus, with assurances from Bangladesh of addressing the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024