Swedish Prosecutors Close Case: Insufficient Evidence in Alleged Mbappe Incident

Kylian Mbappe, the French football sensation, found himself in the spotlight this October when Swedish prosecutors initiated a rape and sexual assault investigation linked to an alleged incident at Stockholm's hotel.

Though Swedish local media had pegged Mbappe as the suspect, the prosecutors refrained from naming him. This week, Swedish Senior Prosecutor Marina Chirakova announced that insufficient evidence has led to closing the case.

Mbappe's camp, which had labeled the allegations as 'totally false' and 'slanderous,' was backed by Real Madrid's decision not to comment further following the closure announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)