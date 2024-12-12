Left Menu

Swedish Prosecutors Close Case: Insufficient Evidence in Alleged Mbappe Incident

Swedish prosecutors have closed a rape and sexual assault investigation due to insufficient evidence. Reports had suggested French soccer star Kylian Mbappe was involved, but he denied wrongdoing. Swedish media named Mbappe as the suspect, though the prosecution did not confirm this. The investigation initiated in October is now concluded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:32 IST
Kylian Mbappe Image Credit: Twitter(@KMbappe)

Kylian Mbappe, the French football sensation, found himself in the spotlight this October when Swedish prosecutors initiated a rape and sexual assault investigation linked to an alleged incident at Stockholm's hotel.

Though Swedish local media had pegged Mbappe as the suspect, the prosecutors refrained from naming him. This week, Swedish Senior Prosecutor Marina Chirakova announced that insufficient evidence has led to closing the case.

Mbappe's camp, which had labeled the allegations as 'totally false' and 'slanderous,' was backed by Real Madrid's decision not to comment further following the closure announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

