Russia Backs Orban's Peace Initiative Amid Tense Negotiations
Russia endorsed a peace proposal and prisoner exchange suggested by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. In talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Orban floated these ideas which Russia promptly communicated to Hungary. However, Ukraine declined all such proposals, the Kremlin said.
Russia has given its firm backing to a peace initiative and prisoner of war (POW) exchange that was proposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to the Kremlin on Thursday. Orban presented the idea during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as confirmed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
The Kremlin wasted no time in relaying its proposal for a Christmas POW exchange to the Hungarian embassy. However, the attempt hit a roadblock when Ukraine refused to accept any of the proposals, Peskov commented.
This development marks an ongoing complexity in negotiations and diplomatic interactions amid heightened tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
