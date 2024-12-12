Left Menu

Political Shake-Up in Chakma Autonomous District Council

Amid significant political upheaval, the Chakma Autonomous District Council finds itself without a majority party after the removal of Chief Executive Member Rasik Mohan Chakma. Thirteen MNF members joined opposition parties, leaving the council divided among BJP, ZPM, and the remaining MNF members, with no clear path to forming an executive body.

  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram has undergone a dramatic shift. A no-confidence motion resulted in the ousting of Chief Executive Member Rasik Mohan Chakma, prompting 13 members of the ruling Mizoram National Front (MNF) to defect to opposition camps.

In a significant turn of events, eight MNF council members joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a function at the Chakma council headquarters. Concurrently, five other MNF members aligned with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), according to council member Kali Kumar Tongchangya.

Following these defections, the council's composition is now fragmented, leaving the BJP with nine members, the ZPM with ten, and the MNF with a solitary member. This division impedes the formation of an executive body, as no party achieves the required majority of eleven seats in the 20-member council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

