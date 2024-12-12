Chirag Paswan Backs 'One Nation, One Election' for National Development

Union Minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan has endorsed the 'one nation, one election' concept, asserting it prioritizes national interest by enabling simultaneous polls to enhance development.

This support follows the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'one nation, one election' bill, with Paswan highlighting frequent elections as a barrier to the nation's progress.

Paswan, reflecting his Lok Janshakti Party's enduring endorsement since the days of its founder Ram Vilas Paswan, any simultaneous election will significantly boost the country's development trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)