High Drama in Karnataka Assembly: BJP MLAs Clash Over Reservation Debate

The Karnataka Assembly faced a tumultuous session on Thursday, as BJP MLAs forcefully entered Speaker U T Khader's chamber, protesting his alleged mishandling of the legislative proceedings.

The incident occurred against a backdrop of fervent debates over a police lathi charge on Panchamasali Lingayat protestors, with Congress and BJP exchanging heated allegations.

Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar criticized the previous BJP government's decision to modify Muslim reservations, which he claimed misled his community, intensifying the row in the Assembly.

