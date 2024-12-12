High Drama in Karnataka Assembly: BJP MLAs Clash Over Reservation Debate
Karnataka Assembly saw intense drama as BJP MLAs stormed Speaker U T Khader’s chamber, challenging his management of Assembly proceedings. This followed heated debates on a police crackdown on Panchamasali Lingayat protesters. Allegations flew between BJP and Congress, focusing on reservation changes and protest incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Assembly faced a tumultuous session on Thursday, as BJP MLAs forcefully entered Speaker U T Khader's chamber, protesting his alleged mishandling of the legislative proceedings.
The incident occurred against a backdrop of fervent debates over a police lathi charge on Panchamasali Lingayat protestors, with Congress and BJP exchanging heated allegations.
Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar criticized the previous BJP government's decision to modify Muslim reservations, which he claimed misled his community, intensifying the row in the Assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Upheaval in Peru's Mining Sector: Congress Ousts Energy Minister Amid Protests
Bayern Fans Protest Against PSG's Al-Khelaifi: A Controversial Figure in Soccer
Government Stands Firm on Guarantee Schemes Amid Internal Congress Dispute
Uttar Pradesh Government Takes Action Against Sambhal Protesters
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid noisy protests by Opposition members over various issues.