Left Menu

High Drama in Karnataka Assembly: BJP MLAs Clash Over Reservation Debate

Karnataka Assembly saw intense drama as BJP MLAs stormed Speaker U T Khader’s chamber, challenging his management of Assembly proceedings. This followed heated debates on a police crackdown on Panchamasali Lingayat protesters. Allegations flew between BJP and Congress, focusing on reservation changes and protest incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:21 IST
High Drama in Karnataka Assembly: BJP MLAs Clash Over Reservation Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Assembly faced a tumultuous session on Thursday, as BJP MLAs forcefully entered Speaker U T Khader's chamber, protesting his alleged mishandling of the legislative proceedings.

The incident occurred against a backdrop of fervent debates over a police lathi charge on Panchamasali Lingayat protestors, with Congress and BJP exchanging heated allegations.

Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar criticized the previous BJP government's decision to modify Muslim reservations, which he claimed misled his community, intensifying the row in the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024