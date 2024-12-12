Senator Warren Advocates for Military's 'Right to Repair'

In a bid to empower the U.S. military, Senator Elizabeth Warren has introduced new legislation that seeks to grant servicemembers the 'right to repair' their own equipment. The proposed bill addresses current dependencies on defense contractors for repairs, a process often critiqued for its high costs and delays.

The initiative is part of a larger cost-reduction effort aligned with President-elect Donald Trump's agenda. Under the legislation, contractors like Lockheed Martin and Boeing would be required to provide the military with equitable access to parts, tools, and repair instructions, reducing the need for costly original equipment and contractor labor.

The proposed policy is supported by U.S. Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, and includes accountability measures for the Department of Defense to report on cost-saving strategies. Warren argues that allowing military technicians to conduct repairs themselves not only saves money but also enhances skillsets within the forces.

