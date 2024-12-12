Mozambique's Post-Election Turmoil: Protest, Violence, and Political Unrest

In Mozambique, a wave of post-election protests has resulted in over 100 deaths, prompting criticism from rights groups over heavy-handed government crackdowns. The unrest follows a controversial presidential election on October 9, in which Daniel Chapo of the long-governing Frelimo party was declared the winner.

These demonstrations, the largest challenge to the Frelimo party since Mozambique's independence in 1975, have involved violent confrontations between protesters and security forces, with Amnesty International reporting at least 357 people shot amid the turmoil. More than 3,500 arrests have been documented, fueling further tension.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who has fled the country for safety, continues to urge the public to protest the alleged rigged election. His calls for action come as international observers point to irregularities in the voting process, and rights groups highlight security forces' harsh responses to demonstrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)