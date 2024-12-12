Debate Intensifies Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

The contentious 'One Nation, One Election' bill has ignited a heated debate within India's political circles, drawing sharply contrasting opinions from key figures.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha slammed the government's move, describing it as a failed distraction from pressing national issues. Sinha voiced concerns over the potential threats to the Election Commission of India's autonomy, declaring, "Everyone knows what they are trying to do with this. It is just another failed effort to divert from the real issues."

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut championed the initiative, calling it the need of the hour. Ranaut cited the financial strain of bi-annual elections and plummeting voter turnout as primary motivations for her support.

Underlining its significance, former President Ram Nath Kovind stressed the necessity of forging a national consensus, highlighting its potential economic benefits. Kovind, heading the committee on this issue, remarked that the measure could bolster the GDP by 1-1.5%, positioning it as a pivotal reform beyond political gains.

