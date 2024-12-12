Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Taliban Minister Killed in Kabul Bombing

In a tragic event, Taliban minister Khalil Haqqani was killed in a Kabul suicide bombing, claimed by the Islamic State. Thousands attended his funeral in Paktia province. The attack, targeting the Minister for Refugees, is a high-profile tragedy since the Taliban took control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gardaserai | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:01 IST
The Taliban mourn the loss of Khalil Haqqani, their Minister for Refugees and Repatriation, in a somber funeral attended by thousands. The minister was killed in a Kabul suicide bombing orchestrated by the Islamic State, marking one of the most significant attacks since the Taliban's return to power.

Security measures were tightly controlled at the funeral, which saw participation from high-level officials including Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The death toll of the attack included Haqqani and five others, adding another layer of tragedy to the already tense Afghan political landscape.

Reports of the attack emerged with differing accounts, as an official suggested the bomber bypassed security by exploiting his supposed disability. Amidst condemnations from the UN and neighboring Pakistan, the incident brings to light the persistent threat of terrorism despite the Taliban's control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

