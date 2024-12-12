Debating Democracy: The 'One Nation, One Election' Agenda

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren raised concerns on Thursday over the 'one nation, one election' initiative, dismissing it as part of the BJP's agenda.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet sanctioned the introduction of bills for this proposal, which may be tabled in the current Winter Session of Parliament.

Expressing skepticism, Soren pointed out that while the BJP-led NDA has a substantial parliamentary majority to push through decisions, understanding the broader implications is crucial. The Chief Minister also noted that simultaneous elections were initially practiced post-independence, highlighting a divergence in current political strategies.

