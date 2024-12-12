Left Menu

Congress Names Leadership Duo in Jharkhand Legislature

The Congress party in Jharkhand, part of the ruling coalition, appointed Poreyahat MLA Pradeep Yadav as its legislature party leader and Khijri MLA Rajesh Kachhap as deputy leader. Their appointments were approved on the assembly session's concluding day, further strengthening the party's coalition government position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:13 IST
Congress Names Leadership Duo in Jharkhand Legislature
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party, a key player in the JMM-led ruling coalition in Jharkhand, has appointed Poreyahat MLA Pradeep Yadav as leader of its legislature. In conjunction, Khijri MLA Rajesh Kachhap has been named the deputy leader, fortifying the party's leadership structure in the state.

The names were officially approved by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, marking a significant point at the end of the assembly session. State Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh played a crucial role by submitting the leadership choices in a sealed envelope.

Both Yadav and Kachhap secured their positions by overcoming strong opposition from BJP candidates, enhancing Congress's influence in the coalition, which collectively secured a majority during the assembly polls with 16 seats won out of the 30 contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024