Congress Names Leadership Duo in Jharkhand Legislature

The Congress party, a key player in the JMM-led ruling coalition in Jharkhand, has appointed Poreyahat MLA Pradeep Yadav as leader of its legislature. In conjunction, Khijri MLA Rajesh Kachhap has been named the deputy leader, fortifying the party's leadership structure in the state.

The names were officially approved by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, marking a significant point at the end of the assembly session. State Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh played a crucial role by submitting the leadership choices in a sealed envelope.

Both Yadav and Kachhap secured their positions by overcoming strong opposition from BJP candidates, enhancing Congress's influence in the coalition, which collectively secured a majority during the assembly polls with 16 seats won out of the 30 contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)