Congress Names Leadership Duo in Jharkhand Legislature
The Congress party in Jharkhand, part of the ruling coalition, appointed Poreyahat MLA Pradeep Yadav as its legislature party leader and Khijri MLA Rajesh Kachhap as deputy leader. Their appointments were approved on the assembly session's concluding day, further strengthening the party's coalition government position.
The Congress party, a key player in the JMM-led ruling coalition in Jharkhand, has appointed Poreyahat MLA Pradeep Yadav as leader of its legislature. In conjunction, Khijri MLA Rajesh Kachhap has been named the deputy leader, fortifying the party's leadership structure in the state.
The names were officially approved by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, marking a significant point at the end of the assembly session. State Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh played a crucial role by submitting the leadership choices in a sealed envelope.
Both Yadav and Kachhap secured their positions by overcoming strong opposition from BJP candidates, enhancing Congress's influence in the coalition, which collectively secured a majority during the assembly polls with 16 seats won out of the 30 contested.
