Mizoram MP Calls for Peace Talks on Ethnic Violence

Mizoram's only Lok Sabha representative, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, has called on the central government to mediate peace discussions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities to permanently resolve the ethnic violence plaguing the region.

During the winter session of Parliament, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) MP expressed alarm over the prolonged 19-month conflict, which has resulted in over 250 fatalities and displaced over 50,000 residents. Vanlalhmangaiha highlighted that since the conflict started in May 2023, numerous houses and more than 300 churches have been destroyed.

He emphasized that the central government should convene talks under its chairmanship, urging discussions on measures like the imposition of President's rule, separate administration, leadership changes, and compensation for victims. Vanlalhmangaiha stressed that merely deploying security forces would not solve the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)