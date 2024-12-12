Left Menu

Mizoram MP Calls for Peace Talks on Ethnic Violence

Mizoram's sole MP, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, has appealed to the Indian government to initiate peace talks between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities to end ongoing ethnic violence. The conflict, lasting 19 months, has claimed over 250 lives and displaced more than 50,000 people, with significant property destruction.

Updated: 12-12-2024 20:18 IST
  • India

Mizoram's only Lok Sabha representative, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, has called on the central government to mediate peace discussions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities to permanently resolve the ethnic violence plaguing the region.

During the winter session of Parliament, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) MP expressed alarm over the prolonged 19-month conflict, which has resulted in over 250 fatalities and displaced over 50,000 residents. Vanlalhmangaiha highlighted that since the conflict started in May 2023, numerous houses and more than 300 churches have been destroyed.

He emphasized that the central government should convene talks under its chairmanship, urging discussions on measures like the imposition of President's rule, separate administration, leadership changes, and compensation for victims. Vanlalhmangaiha stressed that merely deploying security forces would not solve the crisis.

