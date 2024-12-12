Left Menu

NATO Chief Calls for Urgent Defence Overhaul Amid Russian Threat

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has urged the U.S.-led alliance to adopt a wartime mindset and significantly increase defense spending in response to growing threats from Russia and China. Rutte emphasized the need for innovative defense production and warned against barriers among member countries.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte issued a stark warning to the transatlantic alliance on Thursday, highlighting its unpreparedness for future threats from Russia. Rutte called for an urgent shift to a wartime mindset, urging for a dramatic increase in defense spending beyond the current 2% GDP target.

Rutte pointed out that during the Cold War, European nations spent over 3% of GDP on defense, suggesting a return to similar levels. With only 23 out of 32 member countries meeting the 2% target this year, the alliance faces pressure from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to ramp up defense budgets to 3% of GDP.

The NATO chief also cautioned against cyberattacks and assassination attempts as part of a campaign to destabilize societies, and highlighted China's military expansion as a concerning development with no transparency. Rutte encouraged the defense industry to innovate and seize emerging financial opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

