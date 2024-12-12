NATO Chief Calls for Urgent Defence Overhaul Amid Russian Threat

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte issued a stark warning to the transatlantic alliance on Thursday, highlighting its unpreparedness for future threats from Russia. Rutte called for an urgent shift to a wartime mindset, urging for a dramatic increase in defense spending beyond the current 2% GDP target.

Rutte pointed out that during the Cold War, European nations spent over 3% of GDP on defense, suggesting a return to similar levels. With only 23 out of 32 member countries meeting the 2% target this year, the alliance faces pressure from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to ramp up defense budgets to 3% of GDP.

The NATO chief also cautioned against cyberattacks and assassination attempts as part of a campaign to destabilize societies, and highlighted China's military expansion as a concerning development with no transparency. Rutte encouraged the defense industry to innovate and seize emerging financial opportunities.

