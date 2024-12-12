Election Controversy: Rane vs. Raut in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg
BJP MP Narayan Rane has asked Bombay High Court to dismiss an election petition from Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut, who claims Rane won the 2024 Lok Sabha election by fraud. Rane argues the petition lacks evidence and seeks intervention, while Raut demands cancellation of Rane's win.
Narayan Rane, a BJP MP, has submitted a legal request to the Bombay High Court for the dismissal of an election petition filed by Vinayak Raut, a Shiv Sena leader. The petition challenges Rane's parliamentary victory in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, alleging election fraud in 2024.
Rane's application, represented by attorney Satish Maneshinde, asserts that the petition is flawed and lacks substantial materials. According to Rane, such challenges to election outcomes should not be entertained without concrete evidence, emphasizing that the claims made by Raut are vague and lacking in specificity.
Raut's petition demands the annulment of Rane's election victory and a five-year ban on his electoral participation. Despite the High Court's notice to Rane in August, seeking his response, Rane has now officially intervened, underscoring his significant vote margin win in the Lok Sabha elections.
