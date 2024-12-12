Left Menu

Election Controversy: Rane vs. Raut in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

BJP MP Narayan Rane has asked Bombay High Court to dismiss an election petition from Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut, who claims Rane won the 2024 Lok Sabha election by fraud. Rane argues the petition lacks evidence and seeks intervention, while Raut demands cancellation of Rane's win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:35 IST
Election Controversy: Rane vs. Raut in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg
application
  • Country:
  • India

Narayan Rane, a BJP MP, has submitted a legal request to the Bombay High Court for the dismissal of an election petition filed by Vinayak Raut, a Shiv Sena leader. The petition challenges Rane's parliamentary victory in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, alleging election fraud in 2024.

Rane's application, represented by attorney Satish Maneshinde, asserts that the petition is flawed and lacks substantial materials. According to Rane, such challenges to election outcomes should not be entertained without concrete evidence, emphasizing that the claims made by Raut are vague and lacking in specificity.

Raut's petition demands the annulment of Rane's election victory and a five-year ban on his electoral participation. Despite the High Court's notice to Rane in August, seeking his response, Rane has now officially intervened, underscoring his significant vote margin win in the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024