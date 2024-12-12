Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill: Priorities and Implications

The 'One Nation, One Election' Bill has sparked a debate among political leaders. Arvind Kejriwal criticized it as misplaced priorities, while Congress demands a Joint Parliamentary Committee review. BJP supports the bill, citing financial benefits. The Central government aims to build consensus, highlighting economic potential.

Updated: 12-12-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:48 IST

Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In a sharp critique of the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal targeted the Central government, suggesting that the nation requires unified healthcare and education systems instead of synchronized elections. Kejriwal's remarks reflected his belief that the bill highlights misplaced priorities by the ruling BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has urged the bill to be scrutinized by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, voicing concerns that it could undermine democratic principles. He referred to the party's firm stance against the bill, referencing a letter sent by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressing their opposition.

However, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut endorsed the bill, pointing out the financial strain of frequent elections. She emphasized the necessity of the bill, citing low voter turnout as a recurring challenge. The Union Cabinet's approval brings the bill closer to being introduced in Parliament, where it seeks to establish a streamlined election process across India.

In related developments, former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, chairing the committee on the bill, stressed the importance of reaching a consensus. He argued that 'One Nation, One Election' could significantly boost India's GDP and should be viewed beyond political affiliations as a national interest issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

