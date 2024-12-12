Congress Unveils First Batch of Delhi Assembly Candidates

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Congress announced its first list of 21 candidates. The names were finalized during a crucial meeting of the party's central election committee, led by Mallikarjun Kharge.

Among the attendees were former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several CEC members, marking a significant step in the party's electoral strategy. On the ground, Delhi voters remain frustrated with current governance.

Despite previous discussions on forming a pre-election alliance, Congress and the AAP will run separately, emphasizing a competitive political landscape as the election date approaches.

