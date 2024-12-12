Left Menu

Congress Unveils First Batch of Delhi Assembly Candidates

The Congress party has announced 21 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. In a meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge, key leaders discussed and approved the nominees. Despite earlier talks of an alliance, Congress and AAP will contest separately. The list includes young and seasoned politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:49 IST
Congress Unveils First Batch of Delhi Assembly Candidates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Congress announced its first list of 21 candidates. The names were finalized during a crucial meeting of the party's central election committee, led by Mallikarjun Kharge.

Among the attendees were former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several CEC members, marking a significant step in the party's electoral strategy. On the ground, Delhi voters remain frustrated with current governance.

Despite previous discussions on forming a pre-election alliance, Congress and the AAP will run separately, emphasizing a competitive political landscape as the election date approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024