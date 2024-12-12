Congress Unveils First Batch of Delhi Assembly Candidates
The Congress party has announced 21 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. In a meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge, key leaders discussed and approved the nominees. Despite earlier talks of an alliance, Congress and AAP will contest separately. The list includes young and seasoned politicians.
In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Congress announced its first list of 21 candidates. The names were finalized during a crucial meeting of the party's central election committee, led by Mallikarjun Kharge.
Among the attendees were former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several CEC members, marking a significant step in the party's electoral strategy. On the ground, Delhi voters remain frustrated with current governance.
Despite previous discussions on forming a pre-election alliance, Congress and the AAP will run separately, emphasizing a competitive political landscape as the election date approaches.
